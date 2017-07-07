Bradley Lowery dies at 6 after battle with neuroblastoma

Bradley Lowery has passed on at age 6, after a long battle with neuroblastoma. The Sunderland fan was diagnosed with the rare type of cancer, when he was 18 months old. Bradley went on to be the club’s mascot and became “best mates” with his hero, striker Jermain Defoe. His death was confirmed on social […]

Bradley Lowery dies at 6 after battle with neuroblastoma

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

