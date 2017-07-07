Bradley Lowery dies: Sunderland football mascot, six, loses cancer fight – Telegraph.co.uk
Telegraph.co.uk
Bradley Lowery dies: Sunderland football mascot, six, loses cancer fight
Telegraph.co.uk
Bradley Lowery, the football mascot whose beaming smile touched thousands of people around the world, has died after a battle with a rare cancer, his family said. The six-year-old Sunderland fan struck up a close friendship with star striker Jermain …
The heartwarming story of how Jermain Defoe and Bradley Lowery developed an incredible bond
Bradley Lowery: Sunderland fan dies after long illness
Bradley Lowery: Tributes flood in for Sunderland mascot
