Bradley Lowery dies: Sunderland football mascot, six, loses cancer fight – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Bradley Lowery dies: Sunderland football mascot, six, loses cancer fight
Bradley Lowery, the football mascot whose beaming smile touched thousands of people around the world, has died after a battle with a rare cancer, his family said. The six-year-old Sunderland fan struck up a close friendship with star striker Jermain
The heartwarming story of how Jermain Defoe and Bradley Lowery developed an incredible bondMirror.co.uk
Bradley Lowery: Sunderland fan dies after long illnessBBC News
Bradley Lowery: Tributes flood in for Sunderland mascotBBC News
ESPN FC –Evening Standard –Daily Mail –ChronicleLive
