Brand Loyalty: How TECNO Mobile Rewarded Fans With A Treat At Tarkwa Bay

Have you ever had the desire to go on a well-planned adventure, perfectly staged for bonding with co-users of a brand?

Well, TECNO Mobile just like her many giveaways went ahead to make that desire a reality for lucky fans in an activity tagged #TECNOFansThatBond which ran on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for six consecutive days. The activity which involved fans sharing their stories of how and why they fell in love with the brand got social media platforms and TECNO Spot buzzing with emotional stories and comments from loyal fans

Seven of the most touching stories were selected and winners were treated to an all-expense paid trip to Tarkwa Bay where all the bonding took place. The selected fans enjoyed a first-class experience, making new friends and taking beautiful photos amongst other fun activities throughout the day.

Two of the selected winners were further accorded Super-fan status as a result of their vivacious spirits throughout the activity. One of the super-fans, a very loyal user on TECNO Spot with the username, Onoja, could not hide her excitement: “I am very glad to have been selected to enjoy such an amazing experience. This is very thoughtful of TECNO and this trip has only made me a more committed and loyal fan of TECNO”, she said.

See pictures from the outing below.

The post Brand Loyalty: How TECNO Mobile Rewarded Fans With A Treat At Tarkwa Bay appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

