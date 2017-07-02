Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Again Aisha Buhari heads to London, visit Buhari

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA – WIFE of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday left for London, United Kingdom to visit her husband who is on medical vacation.

A statement signed by Mrs. Buhari’s Director of Information, Suleiman Haruna said that she would convey to President Muhammad Buhari the best wishes of Nigerians and their fervent prayers for his quick recovery.

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, addressing State House Correspondents shortly after her arrival in Abuja on Tuesday (6/6/17) from United Kingdom where she went to visit her husband, who is on medical leave in the British capital. She conveyed the appreciation of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians over their constant prayers and said he would soon return to the country.(File photo)

The statement further disclosed that Mrs. Buhari is expected to stop over at Addis Ababa, to make a symbolic appearance at the meeting of the Organization of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) today.

“She will join other members to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the organization, and use the opportunity to reiterate the voting rights of Nigeria in the upcoming elections of the organization.

“She will continue her journey to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, 3rdJuly, 2017,” the statement said.

