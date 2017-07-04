Breaking: Again Senate threatens showdown with Presidency over Magu

Members of the Senate are currently calling for the suspension of consideration and confirmation of appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari over a comment credited to Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, that executive appointments did not require legislative approval based on Section 171 of the Constitution. Protests came from the lawmakers when a letter from Osinbajo asking […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

