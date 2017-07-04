Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking: Again Senate threatens showdown with Presidency over Magu

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Members of the Senate are currently calling for the suspension of consideration and confirmation of appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari over a comment credited to Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, that executive appointments did not require legislative approval based on Section 171 of the Constitution. Protests came from the lawmakers when a letter from Osinbajo asking […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.