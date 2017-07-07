Breaking: Again three suicide bombers hit UNIMAID hostel

Two out of three male suicide bombers, Friday, detonated their explosives at the students’ hostel of the University of Maiduguri, killing themselves.

The terrorists found their way into the new male hostel block (A) of the institution despite trenches dug to fortify the security of the school.

The Public Relations Officer of the Borno Police Command, ASP Victor Isuzu, confirmed the incident.

Isuzu said they were repelled by security operatives at the University and that the third terrorist was gunned down by security operatives while trying to flee the scene of the attack.

“The attack came at a time when students are on vacation. Only the suicide bombers were killed but they caused damage to the building,” the eye witness said.

He said security men shot dead the bombers before they crossed the university’s fence.

