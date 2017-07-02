Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Doyin Okupe quits PDP

Posted on Jul 2, 2017

Dr. Doyin Okupe, Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday joined the ranks decampees  from Peoples Democratic Party. In a post on his Facebook page titled, “It is time to say GOODBYE TO PDP,” the medical doctor turned politician said he has to make his resignation from the party public because PDP “no longer exists in my ward as a single unified party; it was when I joined it” Okupe was also a spokesman for former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State in 2003 said his resignation from PDP is based on periods of long introspection.

