Breaking: Doyin Okupe quits PDP

Dr. Doyin Okupe, Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday joined the ranks decampees from Peoples Democratic Party. In a post on his Facebook page titled, “It is time to say GOODBYE TO PDP,” the medical doctor turned politician said he has to make his resignation from the party public because PDP “no longer exists in my ward as a single unified party; it was when I joined it” Okupe was also a spokesman for former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State in 2003 said his resignation from PDP is based on periods of long introspection.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

