BREAKING: EFCC arrest former Jigawa governor, Saminu Turaki

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An ex-governor of Jigawa State, Saminu Turaki, has been taken into custody by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. Recall that Turaki was in 2013 declared wanted by a Federal High Court, sitting in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital. The former Governor is investigated by the EFCC for allegedly mismanaging the state’s […]

