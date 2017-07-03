BREAKING: Enugu APC announces suspension of state chairman

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Enugu State chapter has announced the indefinite suspension of its chairman, Barr. Ben Nwoye. This was announced Monday morning after a State Working Committee meeting of the party, which was presided over by the Deputy Chairman, Mr. A.C Udeh. The meeting held at the party’s secretariat in the State, where […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

