Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Enugu APC announces suspension of state chairman

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Enugu State chapter has announced the indefinite suspension of its chairman, Barr. Ben Nwoye. This was announced Monday morning after a State Working Committee meeting of the party, which was presided over by the Deputy Chairman, Mr. A.C Udeh. The meeting held at the party’s secretariat in the State, where […]

BREAKING: Enugu APC announces suspension of state chairman

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.