BREAKING: Evans vanishes; Billionaire kidnapper’s whereabouts unknown, moved out of Lagos midnight by 30 heavily armed men

After weeks of public furore and media frenzy, a sudden blackout has descended on the case of Chukwuduneme Onwuamadike a.k.a. Evans, Nigeria’s infamous billionaire kidnapper, thus fuelling speculations that he’s escaped, or dead. SunNews has however gathered that Evans is not dead as his family now fears but has been moved from the Lagos police […]

The post BREAKING: Evans vanishes; Billionaire kidnapper’s whereabouts unknown, moved out of Lagos midnight by 30 heavily armed men appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

