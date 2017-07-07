[BREAKING] Ex-NBA president, Joseph Daudu, loses wife
Mrs. Ranti Daudu, the wife of a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Joseph Bodunrin Daudu (SAN), is dead. She was said to have died of a heart attack at a hospital in Kaduna on Thursday. Details later…
