Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Fayose bans public procession, students’ activities in Ekiti

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has placed a ban on all students’ activities and public procession in the state. A press release on Thursday morning said it was to forestall the gathering of cultists who want to embark on public procession. In statement signed by Fayose’s Special Adviser on Public Communications, Lere Olayina, security operatives […]

BREAKING: Fayose bans public procession, students’ activities in Ekiti

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.