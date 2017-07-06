BREAKING: Fayose bans public procession, students’ activities in Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has placed a ban on all students’ activities and public procession in the state. A press release on Thursday morning said it was to forestall the gathering of cultists who want to embark on public procession. In statement signed by Fayose’s Special Adviser on Public Communications, Lere Olayina, security operatives […]

