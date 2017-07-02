Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Former Jonathan’s aide, Doyin Okupe dumps PDP

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party. In a post on his Facebook page titled, “It is time to say GOODBYE TO PDP,” Okupe said he had to make his resignation from the party public because PDP “no longer exists in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

