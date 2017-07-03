(BREAKING): Former Nigerian Minister Alhaji Maitama Sule Is Reported Dead

A former minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ambassador Maitama Sule is reported dead.

Vanguard Newspaper quoted an aide to the late politician, Sani Darma, this morning in Kano as saying that he died in Cairo, Egypt last night.

The former minister of Petroleum, it was learnt, took ill last weekend and was flown out to Egypt on Saturday.

In early 1979, he was a presidential candidate of the National Party of Nigeria who lost to Shehu Shagari.

Following the re-election of President Shagari in 1983, Maitama Sule was made the Minister for National Guidance, a portfolio designed to assist the president in tackling corruption.

Details later…

The post (BREAKING): Former Nigerian Minister Alhaji Maitama Sule Is Reported Dead appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

