Breaking: House of Reps summons Fashola over unsavory comments on budget

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to summon the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola to answer to allegations that the House messed up with the Ministry’s 2017 budget and slashed appropriations for critical infrastructural projects.

It will be recalled that there had been running verbal fisticuffs between the Minister and the National Assembly over the budget that had been signed into law by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Coming under the Matters of Urgent Public Importance, the House unanimously agreed that the Minister had breached their individual privileges as well as that of the institution of the Legislature.

Details later

The post Breaking: House of Reps summons Fashola over unsavory comments on budget appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

