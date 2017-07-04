Haruna, only surviving son of late Gen. Vatsa is dead – TheNewsGuru
Haruna, only surviving son of late Gen. Vatsa is dead
Alhaji Haruna Vatsa, the only surviving son of the late Maj,-Gen. Mamman Vatsa and the Director-General Protocol to Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger state, is dead. The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Malam Jibrin Ndace, confirmed Haruna's death in …
