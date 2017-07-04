BREAKING: Jiya Vatsa, Niger Governor’s Director of Protocol is dead

Alhaji Haruna Mamman Jiya Vatsa, Director General of Protocol to the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello is dead. He is first son of late Major General Maman Vatsa, who was executed for coup plotting during the regime of former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida. Vatsa, who had been ill for some time, […]

