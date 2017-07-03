Pages Navigation Menu

Maitama Sule died when Nigeria needed him most – Wabara, others – Vanguard

Maitama Sule died when Nigeria needed him most – Wabara, others
Some prominent Nigerians on Monday expressed sadness over the demise of former Nigeria's Permanent Representatives to the United Nations and elder statesman, Alhaji Maitama Sule. Sule died at the early hours of Monday in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt, …
