Maitama Sule died when Nigeria needed him most – Wabara, others – Vanguard

Some prominent Nigerians on Monday expressed sadness over the demise of former Nigeria's Permanent Representatives to the United Nations and elder statesman, Alhaji Maitama Sule. Sule died at the early hours of Monday in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt, …
Buhari writes a personal letter of condolence from London
Maitama Sule : Late politician was a man of unblemished public record – Atiku
Osinbajo, Dogara mourn Maitama Sule
