Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Maitama Sule is dead

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Nigeria Permanent Representative to United Nation, UN, Alhaji Maitama Sule is dead. An associate to the elder statesman and politician, Sani Darma, who disclosed this on Monday said Sule died in Cairo, Egypt last night. Speaking with Vanguard in Kano, Darma said the the former Minister of Petroleum took ill last weekend and was […]

BREAKING: Maitama Sule is dead

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.