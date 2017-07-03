Breaking: Maitama Sule is dead

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO – Former Nigeria Permanent Representative to United Nation, Alhaji Maitama Sule is dead

Aide to the late politician, Sani Darma told Vanguard in Kano Monday morning that the former minister of Petroleum died in Cairo, Egypt last night.

Alhaji Darma confided in Vanguard that the late politician was took ill last weekend and was flown out to Egypt Saturday.

Details soon.

