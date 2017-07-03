BREAKING: MAPOLY now Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology

The National Universities Commission on Monday approved the upgrading of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, to Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology. The commission made the disclosure via a letter sent to the Ogun State Government on Monday. The NUC Executive Secretary, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, who delivered the approval letter to the Ogun State […]

BREAKING: MAPOLY now Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

