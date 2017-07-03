Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING NEWS: Alhaji Maitama Sule Is Dead

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN

Former minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ambassador Maitama Sule is dead.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

He died in a Cairo Hospital, Egypt this morning according to a close family source.

Details shortly.

The post BREAKING NEWS: Alhaji Maitama Sule Is Dead appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.