Breaking News! Buhari Breaks Major Record As His Name Enters English Dictionary – [SEE THE MEANING]

President Muhammadu Buhari may be sick and not generally liked but he has reached a milestone.

He has broken the Nation’s record as the first Nigerian to enter the English dictionary.

The first Nigerian to have a political theory named after him.

Congrats to APC Nigeria, congrats to Lai Mohammed, congrats to every Nigerian.

Buharism is a term rooted in the politics of Nigeria, referring to the economic principles and the political ideology of the military government of Nigeria headed by General Muhammadu Buhari from 31 December 1983 to 27 August 1985. This ideology shares common features with fascism; the government was a right-wing nationalist government that pursued corporatist economic programs and curtailed personal freedoms.[1] Economic reforms were characterised as moving the political economy away from the control of a “parasitic” elite, and into the control of an emerging “productive” class. Buharism represented a two-way struggle: with external global capitalism and with its internal agents and advocates.

