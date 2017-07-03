Breaking News: Danmasanin Kano, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Suke Dies In Egypt Hospital
Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Suke, Danmasanin Kano is dead.
He died on Monday morning in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt following a brief illness.
Details later
