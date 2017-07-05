Breaking News: FG Agrees To Release Names Of Nigerian Looters

The Federal Government, Wednesday, agreed it would publish the names of treasury looters as ordered by the Federal High court in Lagos today so Nigerians can see.

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council meeting.

According Malami, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government totally agrees with the ruling of the court and hence, will carry out the order as long as it does not amount to violation of the rules of the court.

Recall that the Hon Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari-led Lagos Federal High Court had, in a ruling, ordered the Federal Government to “immediately release to Nigerians information about the names of high ranking public officials from whom public funds were recovered and the circumstances under which funds were recovered, as well as the exact amount of funds recovered from each public official.”

The judgement followed a Freedom of Information suit number: FHC/CS/964/2016 brought by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) against the Federal Government.

In her judgment Justice Shagari had agreed with SERAP that “the Federal Government has a legally binding obligations to tell Nigerians the names of all suspected looters of the public treasury past and present.”

Joined as Defendants in the suit are the Minister of Information Alhaji Lai Muhammed and the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture. Justice Shagari also granted the following reliefs:

