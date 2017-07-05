Breaking News: Former President Goodluck Jonathan Summoned By The House Of Reps Over Malabu Oil Deal

The House of Representatives has summoned the immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan over the ongoing investigations into the Malabu Oil deal.

Jonathan is being summoned to testify in the ongoing investigation.

Recall that the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, MEND, had in April urged the House of Representatives, to compel Jonathan to appear before it over the controversy surrounding the OPL 245 Malabu oil deal.

Details Later..

