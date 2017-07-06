Breaking News!! Nigerian Air Force Helicopter Crashes In Yet To Be Identified Location In The North

An Agusta 106 Light Utility Helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force has suffered a technical mishap, crashing into water in a yet-to-be-identified location in the northeast.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, who confirmed the incident earlier today, said there was no loss of lives, adding that the pilots ditched the aircraft to minimise damage.

Adesanya said ;

“The Chief of the Air Staff has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incidence

The post Breaking News!! Nigerian Air Force Helicopter Crashes In Yet To Be Identified Location In The North appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

