Breaking News: Yusuf Maitama Sule, Danmasanin Kano is dead
Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Suke, Danmasanin Kano is dead.
He died on Monday morning in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt following a brief illness.
Details later…..
NAN
