Breaking: Nigerian Air Force helicopter crashes into lagoon

A Nigerian Air Force Agusta 106 Light Utility Helicopter has reportedly crashed into a yet to be identified lagoon in the northeast.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya made the confirmation to newsmen. He also said that no life was lost following the crash.

He said the pilots ditched the aircraft to minimise damage.

“The Chief of the Air Staff has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incidence.

“Members of the board are already in Maiduguri to commence work,” Adesanya added.

Details soon…

The post Breaking: Nigerian Air Force helicopter crashes into lagoon appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

