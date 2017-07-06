Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Nigerian Air Force helicopter crashes into lagoon

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Nigerian Air Force Agusta 106 Light Utility Helicopter has reportedly crashed into a yet to be identified lagoon in the northeast.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya made the confirmation to newsmen. He also said that no life was lost following the crash.

He said the pilots ditched the aircraft to minimise damage.

Nigerian Air Force helicopter

“The Chief of the Air Staff has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incidence.

“Members of the board are already in Maiduguri to commence work,” Adesanya added.

