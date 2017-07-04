Breaking: Osinbajo risks impeachment as Senate asks him to withdraw statement on powers of confirmation

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- STRONG indications have emerged on Tuesday that the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo risks being impeached if the executive fails to carry out the decisions of the Senators as the Senate has asked him to as a matter of urgency withdraw his statement that the National Assembly lacks the powers to confirm nominations from the President.

The Senate has also vowed to suspend all issues relating to confirmation from the Executive until such matters of confirmation as contained in the constitution were strictly adhered to, just as it urged the Acting President to respect the constitution of the land.

The Senate has also asked Acting President Osinbajo to respect rejections of nominees by the Senate.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a point of Order raised by Senator Ahmed Sani, APC, Zamfara West that a letter from Acting President Osinbajo on the appointment of Lanre Gbajabiamila as the Director General, National Lottery Commission.

Soon after Senate President Bukola Saraki read the letter from the Acting President, Senator Ahned Sani raised the point of Order which later generated hot debate from other Senators.

