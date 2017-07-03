BREAKING: Patience Jonathan fined N50,000 as court strikes out suit against EFCC – NAIJ.COM
|
|
BREAKING: Patience Jonathan fined N50,000 as court strikes out suit against EFCC
The wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience has been fine N50,000 by Justice Saliu Seidu of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt. NAIJ.com gathered that the fine was imposed on the former first lady for withdrawing a suit …
