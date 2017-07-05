BREAKING: Reps invite Jonathan over Malabu deal
A committee of the House of Representatives has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to testify in the ongoing investigations into the Malabu Oil deal. Details later…
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!