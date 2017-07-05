Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Reps summon Goodluck Jonathan over fraudulent Malabu oil deal

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The House of Representatives has summoned the immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan over the ongoing investigations into the Malabu Oil deal. Jonathan is being summoned to testify in the ongoing investigation. Recall that the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, MEND, had in April urged the House of Representatives, to compel Jonathan to […]

BREAKING: Reps summon Goodluck Jonathan over fraudulent Malabu oil deal

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.