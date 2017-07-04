Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Magu: Senate Threatens Showdown With Presidency – SaharaReporters.com

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


SaharaReporters.com

Magu: Senate Threatens Showdown With Presidency
SaharaReporters.com
Protests came from the lawmakers when a letter from Osinbajo asking the Senate to confirm the nomination of Mr. Lanra Gbajabiamila as Chairman of the National Lottery Commission, which was read by President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, at the plenary.
Senate suspends confirmation of DG, National Lottery Regulatory Commission over Osinbajo's commentDaily Post Nigeria
Osinbajo must obey confirmation resolutions – SenateNews Agency of Nigeria (press release)
Senate mulls Osinbajo's impeachment, insist Magu must goRipples Nigeria
Vanguard –NAIJ.COM –CHANNELS TELEVISION –The Whistler
all 23 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.