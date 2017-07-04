Magu: Senate Threatens Showdown With Presidency – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Magu: Senate Threatens Showdown With Presidency
SaharaReporters.com
Protests came from the lawmakers when a letter from Osinbajo asking the Senate to confirm the nomination of Mr. Lanra Gbajabiamila as Chairman of the National Lottery Commission, which was read by President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, at the plenary.
Senate suspends confirmation of DG, National Lottery Regulatory Commission over Osinbajo's comment
Osinbajo must obey confirmation resolutions – Senate
Senate mulls Osinbajo's impeachment, insist Magu must go
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!