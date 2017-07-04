Breaking: Senate threatens showdown with presidency, halts appointments

The Nigerian Senate has today come tough with the Presidency as its members call for the suspension of consideration and confirmation of appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari over a comment credited to Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, that executive appointments did not require legislative approval based on Section 171 of the Constitution. The reactions came at the …

The post Breaking: Senate threatens showdown with presidency, halts appointments appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

