All The Videos And Drama From The Armed Robbery Situation On Strand Street Today [Videos]

If you’re anywhere near Strand Street in the Cape Town CBD right now, proceed with caution.

Close to the Cash Crusaders there is what appears to be a hostage situation unfolding, robbers trapped inside the Cash Crusaders hemmed in by police.

Don’t go gawk, don’t go snap selfies, just steer clear of the area and let law enforcement do their thing.

We are updating the story below as it unfolds.

According to Twitter user @KelsHotting you want to avoid the area:

Currently: hiding at work because the SAPS has closed off Loop for an armed robbery taking place in Cash Crusaders Strand Street pic.twitter.com/4xThWtYO21 — KelsWins (@KelsHotting) July 5, 2017

It’s a hostage situation now apparently pic.twitter.com/JT0vBTy8Ec — KelsWins (@KelsHotting) July 5, 2017

From the scene, via @MovesLikeDragan:

This video shows the moment some hostages were freed:

And the task team moving in:

#CBDrobbery A task team has moved into the Cash Crusaders. IM pic.twitter.com/so90FqjHht — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 5, 2017

According to these Cape Times tweets, there are three robbers inside:

One suspect was allegedly apprehended:

WATCH: Police apprehend one of the suspects in the Cash Crusaders robbery in Strand Street, Cape Town. @IOL @TheCapeArgus pic.twitter.com/MoZmatAva4 — Cape Times (@CapeTimesSA) July 5, 2017

Another angle via the Cape Argus:

#CashCrusaders drama unfolding in Strand Street, Cape Town rn. Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/XDQ1eZVkek — Cape Argus (@TheCapeArgus) July 5, 2017

It appears the store has been neutralised…

Specialized security force leaves cash crusaders, fire fighters enter. Store appears to have been cleared. #CTrobbery pic.twitter.com/ykiDDvxmps — James de Villiers (@pejames) July 5, 2017

This video was just posted, but appears to have been filmed earlier before the Cash Crusaders was neutralised by the task team:

From Times LIVE:

Armed members of a police special task force entered a Cape Town city centre shop on Wednesday as a hostage situation unfolded. The city centre was brought to a standstill as traffic was diverted and people barred from the vicinity where robbers stormed into Cash Crusaders on the corner of Long and Strand streets. A tweet from an onlooker appeared to show one of the hostage-takers being arrested. Police spokeswoman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said that she would provide full details soon.

The most recent reports via IOL:

The police have launched a manhunt for two suspects following a robbery at a Cash Crusaders store in Strand Street on Wednesday. “Cape Town police are investigating circumstances surrounding a business robbery at a second hand goods store on the corner of Strand and Loop Streets at 11.47am,” police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said. “According to available information, two suspects entered the premises, threatened employees with a firearm and a knife and ordered them to go to the back of the store. The suspects fled the scene with a cellphone. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.”

And EWN: An eyewitness has described what happened: “Suddenly we see smoke coming out of Cash Crusaders and we’re wondering what the hell is going on. Suddenly we just see three guys with their guns kneel down on the floor and the smoke is just roaring out and we’re like what the hell is happening. Suddenly we see all the cops coming, blocking, barricading everything off and we’re like oh my God, this is actually a robbery.” How do two suspects make a getaway with all the police presence around?

We will keep you posted as we know more.

