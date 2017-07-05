BREAKING: UNIOSUN students in violent protest over incessant missing students

Students of the Osun State University have taken over Olaiya and some streets in Osogbo burning brutes and vandalising properties as they protest the incessant disappearance of their colleagues, Punch reports. A 400 level student of Microbiology Department was called out by a neighbour Sakariyau Abdulrofiu 10 days ago and his corpse was found at […]

