Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Brickz to remain behind bars until sentencing – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Brickz to remain behind bars until sentencing
Eyewitness News
Sentencing in the matter will begin on 20 July while the kwaito star remains in custody. Kwaito star Brickz smiles as he appears in court for his bail hearing. Picture: Lesego Ngobeni/EWN. Sipho Brickz Ndlovu · Brickz found guilty of rape. Email; Print …
Brickz found guilty of rapeJacaranda FM
Kwaito star Bricks convicted of rapeSouth African Broadcasting Corporation
Brickz guilty of rapeeNCA

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.