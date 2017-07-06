Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bride Died In Helicopter Crash On Her Way To Her Wedding | Video – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Bride Died In Helicopter Crash On Her Way To Her Wedding | Video
Information Nigeria
A woman being taken to her wedding in a helicopter, has died a really tragic death after the aircraft carrying her crashed. A completely heartbreaking video has emerged of the moment a bride was killed minutes before her wedding when the helicopter
Heartbreaking cockpit footage of bride killed in helicopter crash on way to her wedding as a surprise for her groomMirror.co.uk
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Inside tragic helicopter flight that killed bride on way to weddingDaily Star
Horrific moment bride's helicopter crashes, taking her to her weddingNEWS.com.au
FOX31 Denver –RT –Opposing Views –International Business Times AU
all 33 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.