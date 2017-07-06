Brighton Look To Seal Loan Deal For Chelsea Striker Izzy Brown

Brighton are closing in on a loan deal for young Chelsea forward, Izzy Brown, after just missing out on Tammy Abraham

Izzy Brown started the campaign at Rotherham before switching to Huddersfield when Kasey Palmer, who spent last season on loan with the Terriers from Chelsea, was struck down by injury.

Brown is in a similar situation to Chelsea team-mate Tammy Abraham.

England under-21s striker Abraham joined Swansea on a season-long loan after the Welshmen won a three-way fight with Albion and Newcastle in the wake of his scoring exploits for Bristol City in the Championship last season.

Brown, like Abraham, is set to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge and make a loan move to the Premier League.

