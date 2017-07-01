Pages Navigation Menu

British Airways cabin crew launch two-week strike in pay dispute

Posted on Jul 1, 2017

British Airways cabin crew launched a two-week strike on Saturday as part of a long-running pay dispute with the airline. The “Mixed Fleet’’ crew, who worked on long- and short-haul flights and are based at London’s Heathrow airport, are set to stay off the job until July 16. The strike came after a recent breakdown in pay talks between the company and union representatives.

