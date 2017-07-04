BTC/USD and BTC/JPY Technical Analysis July 4, 2017

Hello and welcome to News BTC’s Market Outlook July 4. BTC/USD The Bitcoin market rallied against the United States dollar, reaching towards the $2600 level. A break above there would be very bullish, as we are forming a bit of a wedge. I do believe in the uptrend, so once we break above that level … Continue reading BTC/USD and BTC/JPY Technical Analysis July 4, 2017

