Buccaneers, Eiye & Aiye Cultists Meet in Ikorodu For Peace Meeting (See Photos)

Eiye, Aiye and Buccaneers Confraternities cult members on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, met for a peace talk In Igbogbo/Bayeku Local Council Development Area in Ikorodu, Lagos.The meeting which is the second phase of the ‘Peace Talk and Renounciation of Membership of Cultism’ took place at Iledi Osugbo shrine and Adeboruwa Palace in Igbogbo with the Onyabo leader, Mr. Lanre Labinjo in attendance

