Buccaneers, Eiye & Aiye Cultists Meet in Ikorodu For Peace Meeting (See Photos)

Eiye, Aiye and Buccaneers Confraternities cult members on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, met for a peace talk In Igbogbo/Bayeku Local Council Development Area in Ikorodu, Lagos.The meeting which is the second phase of the ‘Peace Talk and Renounciation of Membership of Cultism’ took place at Iledi Osugbo shrine and Adeboruwa Palace in Igbogbo with the Onyabo leader, Mr. Lanre Labinjo in attendance

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

