Budget 2017: Implementation is key – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
Budget 2017: Implementation is key
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
It is a welcome relief to all Nigerians, that at long last, the 2017 Budget has been signed and sealed. What remains to be done is for all hands to be on deck for a resounding delivery. The executive and the national legislature deserve accolade for a …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!