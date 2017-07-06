Budget comments: Senate attacks Fashola

THE Senate yesterday descended on Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola for his comments that the National Assembly distorted the 2017 budget by inserting fresh projects.

It warned the minister to desist from accusing the National Assembly of overstepping its bound in the budget preparation.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation Mohammed Danjuma Goje, said Fashola should be told that the National Assembly is not Lagos State House of Assembly.

He said the National Assembly must not be treated as Lagos State House of Assembly by the minister.

Goje said Fashola should appreciate the fact that the Senate is constituted by former governors and former ministers.

The Gombe Central lawmaker said the Senate would await the result of the House of Representatives’ committee handling the issues raised by Fashola before deciding on the next line of action.

Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki, who said the issue was not open for debate, said it was good that the House of Representative was handling the matter.

Saraki said the actions of the House would determine the action the Senate would take.

He said it was important that Goje raised the issue and asked senators to exercise patience until the conclusion by the House.

The post Budget comments: Senate attacks Fashola appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

