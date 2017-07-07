Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari: CAN constitutes special prayer committee

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nasarawa State Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has setup a committee to intensify prayers for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari currently on medical vacation in London. The state’s CAN Chairman, Bishop Joseph Masin made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Thursday. […]

Buhari: CAN constitutes special prayer committee

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.