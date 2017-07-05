Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari govt will take Nigeria out of recession in 2017 – Minister

Posted on Jul 5, 2017

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma, has reassured Nigerians that Nigeria will come out of the recession before the end of 2017. He gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen after briefing members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressives Congress (APC) on the implementation of the 2017-2020 Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

