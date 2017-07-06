Buhari: Jigawa Govt. declares Friday as public holiday

The Jigawa Government has declared Friday, July 7, as a public holiday to enable public servants offer special prayer for President Muhammadu Buhari ’s quick recovery. Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, the Public Relations Officer, Office of the state’s Head of Civil Service (HoS), announced this in a statement in Dutse on Thursday. Ibrahim said that the […]

