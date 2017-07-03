2019: Ex-PDP ministers scout for presidential candidate – The Punch
The Punch
2019: Ex-PDP ministers scout for presidential candidate
The Punch
Peoples Democratic Party former Ministers Forum met in Abuja on Monday and resolved to field one of its members as the party's presidential candidate in 2019. The former ministers also said that President Muhammadu Buhari would be defeated if he …
PDP ex-ministers challenge Buhari to re-contest in 2019
Buhari-led govt has caused divisions among Nigerians – Former PDP ministers
'Ex-PDP ministers to field presidential candidates'
