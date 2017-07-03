Pages Navigation Menu

2019: Ex-PDP ministers scout for presidential candidate – The Punch

2019: Ex-PDP ministers scout for presidential candidate
Peoples Democratic Party former Ministers Forum met in Abuja on Monday and resolved to field one of its members as the party's presidential candidate in 2019. The former ministers also said that President Muhammadu Buhari would be defeated if he …
PDP ex-ministers challenge Buhari to re-contest in 2019Guardian (blog)
Buhari-led govt has caused divisions among Nigerians – Former PDP ministersVanguard
'Ex-PDP ministers to field presidential candidates'YNaija
THISDAY Newspapers –AppsforPCdaily –The Nation Newspaper –NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
all 15 news articles »

