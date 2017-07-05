Buhari Must Step Aside To Save Nigeria – Fayose

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has again insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari should resign and allow Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to carry on with the affairs of governance in the country.

Recall that the governor had made a similar call when he addressed reporters, alleging that Buhari has been on “life support for 20-days.”

He also berated Buhari’s handlers over the non-disclosure of the President’s health situation.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Fayose called on Nigerians to join hands in saving the nation from its current condition, insisting that Buhari must step aside for the country to move ahead.

According to him, “As Buhari called for removal of Yar’Adua in 2010; I’m also insisting that the President must be made to bow of out office.

“Buhari must step aside so that Nigeria and its people can be save from this state of uncertainty.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us and its collective interest is greater than those of any individual or group. Together we must save the country,” he said via @GovAyoFayose.

The post Buhari Must Step Aside To Save Nigeria – Fayose appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

